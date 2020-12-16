Overwatch's latest free-for-all map lets you fight through a cat cafe

Blizzard has surprised the Overwatch community with a new Free-For-All map called Kanezaka. The fictional town is set in Japan, just below Hanamura, and features a pottery shop, night-club and cat cafe. In a YouTube video, game director Jeff Kaplan explained that the arena started as a practice project for a new level designer. “It was so good that the team wanted to bring it to full production,” Kaplan explained. Kanezaka is available to play now in the PTR, a test area that can only be accessed on PC. Blizzard expects to release the map to everyone early next month, though.

In the video, Kaplan stressed that the team is still focused on Overwatch 2. The much-anticipated sequel promises four-player story missions, a new multiplayer mode called Push, updated visuals and new heroes like Sojourn. The project was announced at BlizzCon last year, but we haven’t heard much since. “We know it’s been too long,” Kaplan said. “We know we’ve been quiet. And we still have a way to go.” The game director confirmed that more information will be revealed at its BlizzConline event next February.