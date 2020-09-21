Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Blizzard

BlizzCon will return as an online-only event in February 2021

"BlizzConline" will replace this year's canceled convention.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
41m ago
Blizzcon will be held online on February 19-20, 2021
Blizzard

After cancelling this year’s BlizzCon convention due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Blizzard has announced that it will hold a replacement show online. BlizzConline (yep) will be held on February 19th-20th, 2021 with all the latest news around its popular franchises including World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Diablo, Hearthstone and Starcraft.

Blizzard announced major new titles at BlizzCon 2019, including Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2, so we’ll likely get some updates about those. It will also hold a “Community Showcase” that will allow “cosplay crafters, artists, and other community creators to participate in the show and put their talent on display through a mix of world-class competition and exciting exhibitions,” Blizzard wrote.

Those activities might not be as fun online as in-person, but as Blizzard notes, they’ll be more accessible, as gamers from around the world can tune in. The company said it it still has a lot of planning to do and that it would be “some time” before it can reveal more details.

In this article: Blizzard, BlizzConline, convention, BlizzCon, COVID-19, World of Warcraft, Overwatch, news, gaming
