BlizzCon will return as an online-only event in February 2021

After cancelling this year’s BlizzCon convention due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Blizzard has announced that it will hold a replacement show online. BlizzConline (yep) will be held on February 19th-20th, 2021 with all the latest news around its popular franchises including World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Diablo, Hearthstone and Starcraft.

📢 BlizzConline is set to take place February 19-20, 2021!



There's lots of planning left to do, but we wanted to provide an early heads-up on how you can take part in the online festivities! 🎉



Check out the blog for more details on the fun! 👀



🔍 https://t.co/fY1x6SBMZm pic.twitter.com/QNev7OiGFX — Blizzard Entertainment (@Blizzard_Ent) September 21, 2020

Blizzard announced major new titles at BlizzCon 2019, including Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2, so we’ll likely get some updates about those. It will also hold a “Community Showcase” that will allow “cosplay crafters, artists, and other community creators to participate in the show and put their talent on display through a mix of world-class competition and exciting exhibitions,” Blizzard wrote.