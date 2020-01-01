Overwatch League's online-only playoffs start on September 3rd

If something is working, don't fix it. That's the approach Blizzard is taking to Overwatch League's upcoming playoffs, which will start on September 3rd. After the success of its May Melee and Summer Showdown series, OWL is once again adopting a high-stakes tournament format for its final competition of the year.

All 20 OWL teams will take part in the playoffs. OWL Vice President Jon Spector told The Washington Post Blizzard decided to include every club to accommodate those teams that were particularly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. To start, they will play exclusively against other franchises in their region. Blizzard will seed each organization based on how they performed throughout the year. Higher ranked teams will have advantages like first map choice against their lower-seeded peers. After two weeks of play, the top two teams in each region will advance to a global double-elimination bracket.