Latest in Gear

Image credit: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

TikTok is back in Pakistan following ban due to 'unlawful content'

TikTok has promised to respect local social norms.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
37 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

TikTok logo is seen displayed on a phone screen in this illustration photo taken on October 3, 2020. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Pakistan is removing its ban on TikTok, albeit with conditions. The country’s Telecommunication Authority has cleared the social video app after TikTok promised it would moderate clips in step with Pakistani “societal norms” and laws. People who routinely upload “unlawful” content will face bans, the authority added.

The removal came days after senior TikTok staff met with the PTA to discuss what they could do to end the ban. The agency claimed that it banned the app after giving the company “considerable time” to act.

It’s not clear just what content is newly off-limits for TikTok users in Pakistan. Officials initially banned the app over “immoral and indecent” material. However, it’s safe to say moderators will have to be more aggressive than they were before.

The response isn’t surprising given the pressures on TikTok. The Pakistan row came not long after India banned TikTok as part of its dispute with China, and just weeks after the company struck a deal with Oracle to keep operating in the US. Large markets have seemingly been under threat for a while, and TikTok likely wasn’t eager to risk losing one more.

In this article: Pakistan, TikTok, Social media, Social network, social networking, apps, internet, Censorship, PTA, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
37 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Can Evernote make a comeback?

Can Evernote make a comeback?

View
Windows 10 is installing Office web apps without asking permission

Windows 10 is installing Office web apps without asking permission

View
How to pick the right iPhone 12

How to pick the right iPhone 12

View
The Morning After: Bigger camera bumps on your next smartphone

The Morning After: Bigger camera bumps on your next smartphone

View
Xiaomi's wireless charger can fill a 4,000mAh battery in under 20 minutes

Xiaomi's wireless charger can fill a 4,000mAh battery in under 20 minutes

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr