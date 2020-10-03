TikTok is back in Pakistan following ban due to 'unlawful content'

Pakistan is removing its ban on TikTok, albeit with conditions. The country’s Telecommunication Authority has cleared the social video app after TikTok promised it would moderate clips in step with Pakistani “societal norms” and laws. People who routinely upload “unlawful” content will face bans, the authority added.

The removal came days after senior TikTok staff met with the PTA to discuss what they could do to end the ban. The agency claimed that it banned the app after giving the company “considerable time” to act.