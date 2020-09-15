Pakistan bans TikTok over 'immoral and indecent' content

TikTok may have received a temporary reprieve from its ban by the Trump administration recently, but the app is struggling to keep its welcome in other countries. Following a recent ban in India, TikTok has been blocked in Pakistan as well. In a press release issued today, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) cited “complaints from different segments of the society” and “the nature of the content being consistently posted on TIkTok.”
The PTA noted that it had issued a final notice to the app prior to today’s announcement, and provided “considerable time to respond and comply with the Authority instructions for development of effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content.” TikTok had “failed to fully comply with the instructions,” the PTA said, resulting in the ban.