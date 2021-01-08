Panasonic's latest OLED TV offers gaming upgrades and AI tuning

As you might guess from the processor’s name, Panasonic is joining Sony in relying on AI to improve picture quality. The HCX Pro AI chip can identify the content you’re viewing and auto-adjust the image and sound to match. That’s particularly important when the set includes upward- and side-firing speakers (on top of the usual front audio) with Dolby Atmos support.

Panasonic was shy on screen specs, but said it’s once again using an extra-bright custom OLED panel that should help with HDR modes including Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive. There are some software improvements, including quicker access to common settings, dual-device Bluetooth audio support and your choice of “restful” pictures and videos.

Pricing and ship dates weren’t available as we wrote this, but Panasonic will sell the JZ2000 in 55- and 65-inch versions. Suffice it to say this could be worth a look if you handle most of your gaming on the couch.