Panasonic's latest OLED TV offers gaming upgrades and AI tuning

How does Panasonic stand out in a crowded TV market? By courting new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X owners, apparently. The electronics giant has unveiled its 2021 flagship OLED TV, the JZ2000, and its centerpiece is an HCX Pro AI Processor that not only improves picture quality (more on that in a moment), but delivers a big boost to gaming performance.
The 4K set promises some of the “very lowest” latency you’ll find in an OLED TV, Panasonic says, and that’s reportedly due to the company’s customization rather than the panel alone. A new Game Mode Extreme setting will cut lag, optimize the picture and support HDMI 2.1’s variable refresh rate and high refresh rate options. It might be ideal for a living room PC, too, thanks to HDMI Signal Power Link support that helps computers and old set-top boxes talk to CEC-equipped devices.