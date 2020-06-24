Panasonic's G100 vlogging camera can isolate voices using face tracking

Budget vlogging cameras like Sony’s ZV-1 are all the rage right now and Panasonic has just joined in with the G100, a budget mirrorless camera with (nearly) all the features an influencer needs. To start with, you can shoot 4K video at up to 30 fps, or 1080p at 60 fps — on par with most cameras in this price range.

It also offers a fully-articulating screen that flips to the side, letting you see yourself while still using an external microphone and tripod at the same time. Finally, it offers a five-axis hybrid image stabilizer (electronic plus optical lens stabilization) to smooth out the inevitable shakes that happen when you’re walking, talking and filming at the same time. Sadly, 4K video is cropped at 1.47x, effectively reducing the sensor to under a 1-inch size.