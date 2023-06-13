Pandemic-era hit 'Phasmophobia' is coming to consoles this August

Phasmophobia, like Among Us and Animal Crossing, was a staple of pandemic-era gaming — the co-op ghost hunts were a way to connect when real-life meetings were much scarier. If you missed out or just have fond memories, then, you'll be glad to hear that Kinetic Games is releasing the title on PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR2 and Xbox Series X/S in early access this August. The living room version has cross-platform support, so you shouldn't have to venture into spooky houses without some help.

The premise remains the same. You and up to three other players are tasked with producing evidence of ghosts using familiar pseudoscience tools like thermometers, EMF readers and Ouija boards. The more you discover, the more you can sell to ghost removal teams. The catch, of course, is that these aren't friendly apparitions. They may go on the hunt and kill players, especially as your team's sanity declines. It's not uncommon to see the last surviving player make a panicked run for the exit.

The console launch is coming almost three years after the PC debut. As with Among Us, its heyday has passed. There's still a sizeable fan base, though (over 10,800 average daily players on Steam as of this writing), and the availability on other platforms could both expand the audience and give PC gamers more help with their paranormal investigations.

