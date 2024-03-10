Advertisement

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD get Switch release dates

Both are available for pre-order now on the Nintendo Store, for $60 each.

Cheyenne MacDonald
Weekend Editor
·1 min read
Nintendo

Nintendo packed a whole bunch of news into Mario Day this year, including the announcement of release dates for two classics that have been modernized for the Switch: Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD. Both titles were announced last fall during Nintendo Direct. Paper Mario will drop first, on May 23, followed by Luigi’s Mansion on June 27, but both are available for pre-order now on the Nintendo Switch store for $60.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door was first released for the GameCube (deep breath) 20 years ago, and Nintendo says the new Switch version will have “revamped graphics, and a suite of additional changes that make the game easier than ever to enjoy.” Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, which you may remember as Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon, originally came out for the 3DS in 2013. Now that just leaves the first Luigi’s Mansion that we’re still waiting on for Switch...

Alongside the games’ release dates, Nintendo also announced that it’s working on a followup to last year’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie. That’s set to come out in 2026. Lego and Nintendo also announced three new Mario-themed Lego sets that will be released this year — the Bowser Express Train, King Boo’s Haunted Mansion and Battle with Roy at Peach’s Castle — and a Mario Kart set that will drop in 2025.