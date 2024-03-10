Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD get Switch release dates
Both are available for pre-order now on the Nintendo Store, for $60 each.
Nintendo packed a whole bunch of news into Mario Day this year, including the announcement of release dates for two classics that have been modernized for the Switch: Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD. Both titles were announced last fall during Nintendo Direct. will drop first, on May 23, followed by on June 27, but both are available for pre-order now on the Nintendo Switch store for $60.
was first released for the GameCube (deep breath) 20 years ago, and Nintendo says the new Switch version will have “revamped graphics, and a suite of additional changes that make the game easier than ever to enjoy.” Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, which you may remember as Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon, originally came out for the 3DS in 2013. Now that just leaves the first Luigi’s Mansion that we’re still waiting on for Switch...
Alongside the games’ release dates, Nintendo also announced that it’s working on . That’s set to come out in 2026. Lego and Nintendo also announced three new Mario-themed Lego sets that will be released this year — the Bowser Express Train, King Boo’s Haunted Mansion and Battle with Roy at Peach’s Castle — and .