Paramount+ promises 36 original series this year, over 30k TV episodes

On March 4th, ViacomCBS will transform CBS All Access into Paramount+, but first it's telling investors all the details about its new streaming plans, similar to events we saw before Disney, HBO and Comcast all launched their respective internet TV efforts.

Ahead of the event, the company's fourth quarter results touted CBS All Access and Showtime streaming recording their best quarter for sign-up ever, with global streaming customers growing 56 percent from last year to 30 million total, with 19.2 million in the US.

According to ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish, the "mountain of content" includes more than 30,000 episodes of TV shows, 2,500 movies, and 1,000 sporting events available via streaming. That's before the 36 original series planned to launch this year, including a new reality series every month, and the long-in-development Halo series that had been headed to Showtime.

Next, the latest installment of one of the most beloved action spy series of all time, @MissionFilm #MI7, coming to #ParamountPlus after its theatrical run. — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 24, 2021

Paramount is planning to stream "select" movies within 30 to 45 days after their theatrical release, with other new movies coming to Paramount+ 90 days after their initial release. That includes flicks like A Quiet Place Part II, and Mission Impossible 7.

Paramount+ will also be home to a new Beavis & Butthead movie, a weekly series from Daily Show host Trevor Noah, and the return of Inside Amy Schumer. The streamer will also be the first place viewers can see Star Trek: Prodigy, before the CG series airs on Nickelodeon.

