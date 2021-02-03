A 'Real World: New York' reunion will launch along with Paramount+

Next month, ViacomCBS will replace CBS All Access with Paramount+ to make its own big splash in streaming, and part of that effort will include a rebirth for The Real World. Several decades after it kicked off a boom in reality TV, MTV is pulling together the original housemates (Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies and Kevin Powell) back to their same NYC loft for The Real World Homecoming: New York.

Old episodes of The Real World are already available for streaming on All Access / Paramount+, and the new multi-episode series will premiere at the launch of the new service on March 4th. While CBS All Access relied on a lot of genre programming, reality TV is apparently a differentiator for Paramount+ as it tries to compete in a much more crowded arena.

