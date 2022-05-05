Paramount+ debuts in the UK and Ireland on June 22nd

ViacomCBS has finally narrowed the timing for some of its international Paramount+ launches. As Variety reports, Paramount Global announced during an earnings call that the streaming service will arrive in the UK and Ireland on June 22nd. South Korea will also have access sometime in June. You'll have to wait a while longer in other parts of the world, however. Austria, France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland will can start watching in the second half of 2022, while people in India will have to wait until 2023.

In the UK, you'll pay £7 per month or £70 per year. Sky Cinema customers will have Paramount+ included at no extra charge.

The expansion will be welcome if you've wanted to watch Halo and other shows that have remained exclusive to Paramount+ so far. However, this won't thrill everyone. Until late last year, ViacomCBS made shows like Star Trek: Discovery available outside of Paramount+ coverage areas through rivals like Netflix. You'll now have to subscribe to yet another service to follow affected shows.