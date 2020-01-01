Latest in Gear

Image credit: JIM WATSON via Getty Images

For a 'free speech social network,' Parler isn't that free

The app has spiked in popularity in recent weeks.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
1h ago
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

US Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, checks his cell phone as he awaits the arrival of US President Donald Trump at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas on May 31, 2018. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
JIM WATSON via Getty Images

Twitter conservatives, long frustrated by the site’s supposed “anti-conservative bias” have a new platform of choice: Parler. The app, which bills itself as the “free speech social network,” has become a kind of social media haven for the right in recent weeks, thanks to high-profile endorsements from Republican lawmakers and other influential conservatives. 

The app was launched in 2018, but has spiked in popularity after Ted Cruz and others tweeted they were joining the app. California Rep.Devin Nunes also declared his support for Parler soon after a court ruled the congressman couldn’t sue Twitter over a parody cow account that mocked him.

The app has been downloaded more than 870,000 times in the last two weeks according to data from analytics firm Sensor Tower. That’s close to half of the app’s total installs — 1.8 million, according to Sensor Tower — since it launched in 2018. This week, Parler has ranked among the top apps in the App Store and Google Play. 

At the same time, many of the app’s new users have reportedly found the “free speech social network” to be less welcoming than one might expect of a social network premised on free speech. Twitter users, many of whom may have joined the app to troll Parler’s conservative users — have since said they were banned. 

The Nunes antagonist behind the infamous @DevinCow Twitter account, reported being banned from Parler shortly after joining (thought they seem to be taking the ban in stride.) There are numerous other accounts of bans, though circumstances around them aren’t clear.

Still, the complaints have been widespread enough that the app’s CEO, John Matze, has addressed them. In a post on Parler, he said there are “very few basic rules we need to follow on Parler.”

He went on to specify that users should not post photos of pornography or fecal matter and that usernames shouldn’t be “obscene.” 

“We will not allow you to spam other people trying to speak, with unrelated comments like ‘Fuck you’ in every comment,” he wrote. “If ever in doubt, ask yourself if you would say it on the streets of New York or national television.”

But read the app’s rules carefully, and it seems there are more gray areas that could get a user banned. A few examples from the app’s community guidelines:

  • avoid language/visuals that are sexual in nature

  • do not use language/visuals that are morbid or degrading

  • do not use language/visuals that are offensive and offer no literary, artistic, political, or scientific value

  • avoid language/visuals that is non-satirical when claiming to be a satire account.

Additionally, the app’s terms of service states the app can remove posts or ban users for any reason at all — even if they’re following the rules. It also has a questionable clause that states users can be liable for the company’s legal fees should they be sued as the result of a post. 

On Tuesday, the company went further: asking its users to step in and volunteer as unpaid moderator in order to keep “violations such as spam, porn, nudity, obscenities off our platform.” The company said it would eventually pay moderators via the in-app tipping system, but didn’t elaborate on the details. 

Parler didn’t respond to a request for comment on its policies. 

However, Matze has said he would like more liberal users to join the app. He told CNBC he planned to offer a “progressive bounty” that would pay $20,000 if “an openly liberal pundit with 50,000 followers on Twitter or Facebook” joined Parler. It’s unclear if anyone has taken him up on the offer.

In this article: Parler, twitter, Social media, free speech, Ted Cruz, Devin Nunes, internet, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'NBA 2K21' comes with a next-gen upgrade... if you spend $100

'NBA 2K21' comes with a next-gen upgrade... if you spend $100

View
'Cyberpunk 2077' ditches its wall-running mechanic

'Cyberpunk 2077' ditches its wall-running mechanic

View
Amazon is making a Fallout series with the creators of 'Westworld'

Amazon is making a Fallout series with the creators of 'Westworld'

View
Vizio's new 4K TVs start at $230

Vizio's new 4K TVs start at $230

View
Samsung is selling a wireless charger that also sterilizes your phone

Samsung is selling a wireless charger that also sterilizes your phone

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr