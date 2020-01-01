Devin Nunes can’t sue Twitter over parody cow account

Twitter’s legal battle with Rep. Devin Nunes over a parody cow account is over. The social media company is “immune” from the California Congressman's claims of defamation, the judge in the case wrote in a ruling reported by The Fresno Bee.

Nunes sued the company last year over statements made by two parody Twitter accounts, @DevinCow and @DevinNunesMom. He also sued the account-holders (though Twitter has declined to identify them), along with political strategist Liz Mair. As The Fresno Bee notes, the judge’s ruling only applies to the claims against Twitter, and does not affect Nunes’ case against Mair or the individual Twitter accounts.