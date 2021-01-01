Parler sues AWS after Amazon knocks service offline

Amazon declined to comment on the filing. In a letter to Parler published by BuzzFeed News, Amazon told Parler that “it’s clear that Parler does not have an effective process to comply with the AWS terms of service,” and that the app “poses a very real risk to public safety.”

Parler’s lawsuit highlights how dire the situation has become for the service, which has faced a massive backlash for its role in the riot in Washington D.C. last week. Before AWS cut off Parler, both Apple and Google kicked it out of their app stores, citing the company’s inability to deal with violent threats from its users. And the company’s CEO, John Matze, told Fox News over the weekend that even the company’s lawyers were fleeing.

“Without AWS, Parler is finished as it has no way to get online,” the lawsuit states. Prior to going offline, Matze told users that the service had few remaining options to get back up and running. As of Monday afternoon, Parler’s website was down and its app was no longer functional, even for those who had downloaded it prior to its removal.

Parler CEO announces their entire system has been shut down, no vendors will touch them, and that will be offline for the foreseeable future. pic.twitter.com/gQKsKWX9GR — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) January 11, 2021

“Amazon’s, Google’s and Apple’s statements to the press about dropping our access has caused most of our other vendors to drop their support for us as well,” Matze wrote. “And most people with enough servers to host us have shut their doors to us.”

Though Parler appears to be unavailable for the foreseeable future, it seems much of the service’s data will live on. Large swaths of Parler data, including the violent threats and videos posted by participants in last week’s riots, has reportedly been archived by a researcher. Gizmodo reported that a self-described hacker who uses the Twitter handle @donk_enby was able to capture “around 99 percent” of all public Parler content, before the service was taken offline.