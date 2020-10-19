Patreon is the next tech giant to crack down on QAnon

This move is in response to other internet companies being “overrun” with the theory’s followers and spreading dangerous “disinformation,” according to Patreon. QAnon has routinely made unsupported allegations of sex trafficking and other crimes, and in multiple cases has been linked to real-world violence and threats.

Patreon didn’t waste much time in starting its sweep. Bloomberg found that Patreon had removed numerous larger QAnon campaigns, and the site was already reviewing those that remained.

The conspiracy’s adherents have routinely complained that they were being unfairly censored with previous bans. However, Patreon’s effort could easily lead to louder objections — it’s cutting off funding for QAnon proponents, and there’s no guarantee they’ll find alternatives. If the ban holds, it could have a ripple effect on supporters’ attempts to spread the theory on other sites.