Patreon is the next tech giant to crack down on QAnon

Patreon is joining the ranks of tech companies cracking down on QAnon. Bloomberg reports the crowdfunding site is banning accounts “dedicated” to promoting the discredited conspiracy theory, while others that have pushed some QAnon content (but aren’t devoted to it) will have to alter their behavior to remain on the service. Projects that merely mention QAnon or are focused on analzying the conspiracy shouldn’t face any issues, Patreon said.
The company said it would “reach out” to affected users in the coming days.