Image credit: Toby Melville / reuters

YouTube cracks down on QAnon videos that target individuals or groups

The platform is banning content that can be used to justify real world violence.
Chris Velazco, @chrisvelazco
25m ago
A worker walks past YouTube offices, in King's Cross, London, Britain, September 11, 2020.
Toby Melville / reuters

With just weeks to go before the 2020 presidential election, YouTube has confirmed it is expanding efforts to crack down on harmful conspiracies being shared on its platform, with a specific focus on prohibiting "content that targets an individual or group with conspiracy theories that have been used to justify real-world violence."

"One example would be content that threatens or harrasses someone by suggesting they are complicit in one of these harmful conspiracies, such as QAnon or Pizzagate," the company wrote in a blog post.

While YouTube's statement notes that the company has already removed hundreds of channels and thousands of QAnon-related videos, it did not offer guidance on how many more would be affected as a result of this shift in policy.

It’s also worth noting that today's move is not quite as drastic as those taken by other major Silicon Valley players. Last week, Facebook expanded on earlier efforts to ban QAnon pages and groups that discussed violence by banning QAnon-centric accounts entirely. (Individual users, however, are still allowed to post QAnon content to their accounts.) And over the summer, Twitter began banning thousands of QAnon accounts, preventing even more from appearing in users' recommendations, and blocking URLs associated with QAnon content from being shared on the platform.

Developing...

