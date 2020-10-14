YouTube cracks down on QAnon videos that target individuals or groups

With just weeks to go before the 2020 presidential election, YouTube has confirmed it is expanding efforts to crack down on harmful conspiracies being shared on its platform, with a specific focus on prohibiting "content that targets an individual or group with conspiracy theories that have been used to justify real-world violence."

"One example would be content that threatens or harrasses someone by suggesting they are complicit in one of these harmful conspiracies, such as QAnon or Pizzagate," the company wrote in a blog post.