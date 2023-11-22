Peacock Black Friday deal: Get one year of Premium for only $20

A subscription to the streaming service Peacock is discounted this Black Friday to only $2 per month, down from the regular price of $6 per month. Peacock Premium gives subscribers access to over 80,000 hours of content and it will also include live sporting events and access to 50 always-on channels. To get the monthly discount, you have to enter the code BIGDEAL at checkout.

If you're not interested in being tied to a monthly payment, you can instead pay $20 upfront for access to one year of the streaming service. Traditionally, to get Peacock Premium, you would have to pay $60 annually. To get the discounted yearly rate, you have to enter the code YEARLONG at checkout.

The codes are only valid between November 22 and the 27th, and the offer excludes current Peacock Premium and Premium Plus subscribers. Since launching, Peacock has accumulated over 20 million subscribers and for good reason. It offers a variety of classics, from Dreamworks’ Shrek films, to hit reality TV shows like Love Island. The streaming service has been expanding its titles, with a new season of Dr. Death arriving in December and a prequel series to the Ted films from Seth MacFarlane set to premiere in the new year. Peacock has been trying to set itself apart from the competition with offerings like next-day streaming of Bravo shows. A subscription could be a holiday treat for yourself or a loved one — the flash monthly sale is hard to beat, especially with streaming prices rising as much as they have been recently.

