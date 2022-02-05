Peacock begins next-day streaming of Bravo shows

Next-day streaming of Bravo shows is coming to Peacock earlier than expected. Starting today, Peacock Premium subscribers can watch new episodes of select shows – including Top Chef, Below Deck and The Real Housewives of Atlanta – one day after their network debut, with the entire Bravo catalog becoming available for next-day streaming in September. Additionally, Peacock will offer full access to past seasons of Bravo shows.

NBCUniversal says the move will help it grow the Bravo brand. According to the company, a “significant” number of US adults don’t have access to the network’s linear channel. And while it already offered Bravo shows through Peacock, there was a much longer gap previously between when they debuted on TV and made their way to the streaming platform. The move also falls in line with Comcast’s strategy to grow Peacock. When the company recently announced the platform ended 2021 with 9 million subscribers , it said it would shift resources from some of its linear channels to maintain Peacock’s growth trajectory.