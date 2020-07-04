Latest in Entertainment

Peacock will stream Premier League soccer for free on July 15th

A one-day event to celebrate the service's launch beyond Comcast.
Billy Steele
21m ago
WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JULY 04: Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Dani Ceballos of Arsenal battle for the ball during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal FC at Molineux on July 04, 2020 in Wolverhampton, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Mike Egerton/Pool via Getty Images)
Pool via Getty Images

Until July 15th, NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service is only available through Comcast’s X1 or Flex set-top boxes. Next week though, the live and on-demand library of originals, movies and TV will be open to everyone in the US. And to celebrate, NBCUniversal is giving everyone free one-day access to a full slate of Premier League soccer.

On the 15th, you’ll be able to stream all of NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage commercial-free, including pre-match commentary on Premier League Live, four matches, halftime analysis and the Goal Zone highlights show. In total, that’s six hours worth of soccer starting at 12PM ET. The games include Burnley vs. Wolverhampton, Manchester City vs. Bournemouth and Newcastle vs. Tottenham at 1PM ET. The biggest match of the day, Arsenal vs. Liverpool, follows at 3:15PM ET. NBC Sports has already been streaming live games on Peacock since June 20th, but access is limited to the Premium tier that’s $4.99 a month (currently discounted to $30 if you pay for a year upfront). And, again, still limited to Comcast X1 and Flex customers for now, who get Peacock Premium free of charge. There’s also a pricier ad-free option that’s currently $80 a year if you sign up ahead of the full launch.

If you’re a NBC Sports Gold subscriber, don’t worry: you’ll still be able to stream all the games on July 15th as usual. Just fire up the NBC Sports app like you usually would and you’ll get access like it’s any other match day.

