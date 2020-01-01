NBCU's new deal with Roku will bring Peacock to the streaming platform

Just a few hours ago it looked like the fight between NBCUniversal and Roku would get ugly, and even see the Comcast-owned network’s other channels disappear from streaming boxes and sticks. But now the two have patched things up, and announced that Peacock will start streaming on Roku soon.

Between its smart TVs, streaming sticks and boxes, the Roku platform had been a major missing piece for Peacock, and vice versa, as it cut into the platform’s appeal as a stream with all the apps you might need. But disputes — Bloomberg reports the squabble came down to splits on who could sell advertising, which is a major part of Roku’s business — kept the two apart, until now.