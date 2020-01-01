Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

NBCU's new deal with Roku will bring Peacock to the streaming platform

Peacock has been missing from one of the biggest smart TV platforms, but now it's coming to Roku.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
51m ago
Comments
36 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

ANKARA, TURKEY - DECEMBER 26: A logo of Peacock video streaming service is seen on December 26, 2019 in Ankara, Turkey. (Photo by Mustafa Murat Kaynak/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Just a few hours ago it looked like the fight between NBCUniversal and Roku would get ugly, and even see the Comcast-owned network’s other channels disappear from streaming boxes and sticks. But now the two have patched things up, and announced that Peacock will start streaming on Roku soon.

Between its smart TVs, streaming sticks and boxes, the Roku platform had been a major missing piece for Peacock, and vice versa, as it cut into the platform’s appeal as a stream with all the apps you might need. But disputes — Bloomberg reports the squabble came down to splits on who could sell advertising, which is a major part of Roku’s business — kept the two apart, until now.

Both parties released statements explaining how great things are now, although it’s unclear how long it might take before the app launches, as a tweet mentioned the official announcement will happen “in the coming weeks.”

There’s still no word on an agreement between Peacock and Amazon’s Fire TV, which along with Roku represents most of the streaming devices in use. It also won’t do anything for users hoping to get HBO Max apps on either device, but maybe things can still turn around.

NBCUniversal:

We are pleased Roku recognizes the value in making NBCUniversal’s incredible family of apps and programming, including Peacock, available to all of their users across the country. More than 15 million people signed up for Peacock since its national launch in July and we are thrilled millions more will now be able to access and enjoy Peacock along with other NBCUniversal apps on their favorite Roku devices. Roku’s incredible reach will not only help us ensure Peacock is available to our fans wherever they consume video but continue to expand NBCUniversal’s unrivaled digital presence across platforms.

Roku:

We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Comcast that will bring Peacock to Roku customers and maintains access to NBCU’s TV Everywhere apps. We look forward to offering these new options to consumers under an expanded, mutually beneficial relationship between our companies that includes adding NBC content to The Roku Channel and a meaningful partnership around advertising.

In this article: Roku, Peacock, NBCUniversal, NBC, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
36 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

TikTok and WeChat will be banned from US app stores on Sunday

TikTok and WeChat will be banned from US app stores on Sunday

View
You’ll need more than $299 to truly enjoy next-gen gaming

You’ll need more than $299 to truly enjoy next-gen gaming

View
NVIDIA apologizes for RTX 3080 order chaos

NVIDIA apologizes for RTX 3080 order chaos

View
How and where to pre-order a PlayStation 5

How and where to pre-order a PlayStation 5

View
Quibi wins two Emmys for #FreeRayshawn

Quibi wins two Emmys for #FreeRayshawn

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr