Peloton will spend $100 million to address delivery delays

Peloton enjoyed a surge in popularity over the past year as the pandemic forced people to give up gyms and to exercise in their homes. Unfortunately, the company is struggling to meet the sudden influx of demand, and massive delivery delays mean customers are stuck waiting for their bikes and treadmills longer than usual. Now, in a post on the company’s website, Peloton co-founder and CEO John Foley detailed how the exercise equipment maker plans to address the issue. To start with, Peloton is spending $100 million to move its Bike and Tread machines from overseas manufacturing facilities by air and expedited ocean freight in the first half of the year.
Foley says that’s ten times the usual transportation and delivery cost per Bike and Tread, but the company is making the investment “to do right by all” of its customers. The CEO also said that Peloton has six times more manufacturing capacity than it did last year, but it’s looking to expand its US-based manufacturing efforts even further in the coming quarters.