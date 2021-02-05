Peloton will spend $100 million to address delivery delays

If you’ll recall, the company acquired fitness equipment maker Precor late last year for $420 million. That will give it access to Precor’s manufacturing space in North Carolina and Washington, which will eventually be used to make Peloton’s products. Manufacturing in the US would also solve another problem Foley has mentioned in his post, namely port congestion in Los Angeles and Long Beach, which has been causing a delay for all goods coming into the US. “Peloton Bikes, Treads, and accessories have been held at Port for upwards of five times longer than usual,” he wrote.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Peloton’s sales more than doubled in its most recent earnings period, while subscriptions to its online workout classes grew by 134 percent. As a result, it turned a profit for the third quarter in a row, reporting a net income of $63.6 million. A lot of customers who purchased Peloton products since last year experienced longer delivery times, though, and some even got their shipment pushed back on the day their equipment was supposed to arrive. Some customers got new delivery dates that are months away. WSJ also found instances wherein people have been financing a Peloton equipment for months but have yet to get their order. It remains to be seen whether the sizable investment into air freight and the other steps Peloton is taking are enough to solve its fulfillment woes.