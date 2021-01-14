Peloton users can now make their own custom workout routines

Peloton

You can build a “Stack” using either the Bike (or Bike+), the Tread or the web (Unfortunately you won’t be able to do so with the app just yet). Tapping a stack icon will add a class to your stack. Alternately, you could also choose to quick-add a class by long-pressing its thumbnail (You can have up to 10 classes per stack). From there, you can preview the stack, and if you’re happy with it, you can press start and the workout will begin.

After the first class ends, you’ll see a prompt that asks if you want to “continue the stack” or “maybe later.” The latter is especially useful if your Bike or Tread is in a different area of the house. So for example, if you’re transitioning from a cycling class to a post-ride stretch, you might want to hit “maybe later,” so you can get off the bike, head to another room, launch the Peloton app on your device of choice, and then resume the stack from there.

The biggest downside to this, however, is that you’ll have to build a new stack every single time; there currently isn’t a way to save them for future workouts. Peloton says this will encourage people to explore different classes, but I can’t help but feel this is a huge flaw that almost negates the idea of Stacked Classes in the first place. That said, the company has said it is “exploring” additional features such as sharing and saving stacks, so perhaps they will be added later on.

The feature will be available today on all platforms as long as your software is up to date.