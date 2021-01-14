Peloton users can now make their own custom workout routines

Even though Peloton is mostly known for its on-demand cycling and running classes, it also offers a slew of other workouts that include everything from dance cardio to pilates. Some of those exercises are actually designed to accompany other classes, such as a 5-minute warm-up or a 10-minute post-workout stretch. But if you wanted to take one after another, you had to manually start and stop each one; there was no way to queue them up.
Until now. Starting today, Peloton is allowing its users to easily transition from one class to the next using a new Stacked Classes feature. According to the company, this lets users build a custom workout plan by lining up their favorite classes in a single routine. So for example, you could arrange it so that a 5-minute warm-up class comes first, followed by a 30-minute bike ride, a 10-minute core workout and then a 15-minute stretch. Think of it as a playlist, but for Peloton classes.