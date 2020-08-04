Pepper the robot can politely suggest you wear a damn mask

We’ve seen Pepper, the cutesy robotic butler, provide customer service, offer info at train stations, sell smartphones and take your Pizza Hut order. Now, Pepper has a new public health mission. The humanoid is scanning faces to determine whether people are wearing masks.
To help slow the spread of COVID-19, countries like France are requiring people over the age of 11 to wear masks in closed public places. Other European countries have similar rules, so SoftBank Robotics Europe is rolling out a new free update that allows Pepper to detect face masks.