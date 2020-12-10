Xbox studio The Initiative is working on 'Perfect Dark'

It’s official: Xbox Game Studios subsidiary The Initiative is building a new game in the Perfect Dark universe. Its name? Perfect Dark.

Xbox has released a two-minute trailer for the game and a video of developer interviews, but there aren’t a ton of concrete details, and there’s no release window in sight. On Xbox Wire, The Initiative studio head Darrell Gallagher described Perfect Dark as, “a secret agent thriller set in a near-future world.” Gallagher is the former head of Crystal Dynamics, the studio behind 2013’s Tomb Raider reboot.