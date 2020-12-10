Latest in Gaming

Image credit: The Initiative

Xbox studio The Initiative is working on 'Perfect Dark'

It's a reimagining of the series.
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
38m ago
Comments
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Perfect Dark
The Initiative

It’s official: Xbox Game Studios subsidiary The Initiative is building a new game in the Perfect Dark universe. Its name? Perfect Dark.

Xbox has released a two-minute trailer for the game and a video of developer interviews, but there aren’t a ton of concrete details, and there’s no release window in sight. On Xbox Wire, The Initiative studio head Darrell Gallagher described Perfect Dark as, “a secret agent thriller set in a near-future world.” Gallagher is the former head of Crystal Dynamics, the studio behind 2013’s Tomb Raider reboot.

He continues, “With the full backing from Xbox Studios to re-imagine one of the best loved IPs from gaming history, we couldn’t be more excited to share some of our early ideas.”

And that’s about it, for now.

In this article: The Initiative, Perfect Dark, XBOX, Xbox Game Studios, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

SpaceX posts a closer look at the Starship's 'landing flip' maneuver

SpaceX posts a closer look at the Starship's 'landing flip' maneuver

View
'Cyberpunk 2077' is riddled with bugs and rogue penises

'Cyberpunk 2077' is riddled with bugs and rogue penises

View
Sephiroth joins 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'

Sephiroth joins 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'

View
NASA names the astronauts eligible for early Artemis Moon missions

NASA names the astronauts eligible for early Artemis Moon missions

View
Disney+ Star Wars plans include Hayden Christensen, C-3PO and R2-D2

Disney+ Star Wars plans include Hayden Christensen, C-3PO and R2-D2

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr