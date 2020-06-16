Latest in Gear

Image credit: Philips Hue

Philips Hue’s latest smart bulb is blindingly bright

Nobody needs 1600 lumens.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
58m ago
Philips Hue White A21 smart bulb
Philips Hue

Today, Philips Hue is revealing its brightest smart bulb yet. The new Philips Hue White A21 bulb boasts an output of 1600 lumen, which is the equivalent of a traditional 100W bulb. The brand says it’s enough to light a kitchen or garage, and if it’s ever a little too-bright, you can dim the bulb wirelessly via the app. Each bulb will cost $19.99.

Philips Hue is also rolling out a Bluetooth-enabled Lightstrip Plus. Like the original LightStrip, this lighting can be attached to any surface, but now it’s a bit more customizable as you can cut the strip to any size or connect it to up to eight extensions. The Lightstrip Plus will be available at Target this week and at other retailers later this summer. The base strip will set you back $79.99, and each one-meter extension costs $24.99.

Additionally, as teased in a leak last month, Philips Hue is updating its Bloom table lamp. It features richer colors with improved white light (up to 500 lumens) and an adjustable temperature range -- from warm white to cool daylight. The lamp is now Bluetooth enabled, and when it arrives in late July, it will cost $69.99.

In this article: news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
