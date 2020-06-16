Philips Hue’s latest smart bulb is blindingly bright

Today, Philips Hue is revealing its brightest smart bulb yet. The new Philips Hue White A21 bulb boasts an output of 1600 lumen, which is the equivalent of a traditional 100W bulb. The brand says it’s enough to light a kitchen or garage, and if it’s ever a little too-bright, you can dim the bulb wirelessly via the app. Each bulb will cost $19.99.

Philips Hue is also rolling out a Bluetooth-enabled Lightstrip Plus. Like the original LightStrip, this lighting can be attached to any surface, but now it’s a bit more customizable as you can cut the strip to any size or connect it to up to eight extensions. The Lightstrip Plus will be available at Target this week and at other retailers later this summer. The base strip will set you back $79.99, and each one-meter extension costs $24.99.