New Philips Hue smart lights include its first portable rechargeable smart lamp

Signify has introduced a bunch of new Philips Hue smart lighting products, including its first portable, rechargeable lamp that was designed for use both indoors and outdoors. The Philips Hue Go portable table lamp has a silicone grip so you can take it with you wherever you go. It can last for up to 48 hours on a single charge, and you can plug it in using its charging base if it runs out of power. Since you can use the lamp in various environments and scenarios, it comes with a button that lets you cycle through all the preset scenes to find the right lighting. The portable Philips Hue Go lamp will be available by the end of summer for $160 in the US and £130 in the UK.

Signify is also rolling out a new Sunrise wake-up style. The Hue light you use it on will go through a colorful transition from blue to soft orange to mimic the sun rising over the horizon. It will launch alongside the new Philips Hue Signe gradient lamp in oak by mid-July in the US. The gradient floor lamp with its natural wood-toned base was designed to be a subtle accent for the bedroom and will set you back $350. In the UK, however, it will be available for purchase today for £300. A smaller gradient table lamp is also coming out in the UK for £200.

In addition to the lamps, Signify is releasing new downlights with increased lumen output, enabling them to provide sufficient lighting to fill bigger rooms. The new white and color lights will be available in 4-inch and 5/6-inch cans starting today in the US for prices starting at $50. Finally, there's the new Philips Hue Tap dial switch with four buttons that can control smart lights in up to three separate rooms in your home. It will also be available starting today for $50 in the US and £45 in the UK. If you want to see these new products in action first, you can watch the Philips Hue media event on the brand's official website.