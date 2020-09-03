Each LED in the new Philips Hue lightstrip can match different colors on your TV

Philips is rolling out a new gradient LED lightstrip for your TV -- and it’s the company’s first to be individually accessible. The Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip can sync with on-screen media for an immersive experience, according to a statement from Philips.

Because the Hue Play gradient lightstrip is individually accessible, each individual LED in the strip can generate different colors and brightness levels. Unlike previous iterations of the Hue lightstrip, the Hue Play gradient lightstrip comes with rounded mounting brackets to easily attach to your TV. The lights can sync with on-screen entertainment on TVs at least 55 inches wide. Philips will sell multiple models, the biggest of which works on up to 80-inch TVs. For the best sync experience with your TV, Philips says you'll need a Hue bridge and the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box, which you can control from the Hue Sync mobile app.