Philips Hue module turns any light switch into a smart switch

Smart lights normally require that you keep switches on all the time, and that can be a pain when someone flicks a switch out of habit. You’ll soon have a way to keep your lights available no matter what, though. Signify is releasing a Philips Hue wall switch module that upgrades existing switches to smart units. The add-on not only keeps lights available regardless of the switch position, but lets you specify what happens when someone toggles that switch.

You’ll have to wait until summer to get the module in North America, and the $40 price ($70 for a two-pack) makes it less likely that you’ll retrofit your entire home. This is more for frequently used bulbs like a hall light. It’s also battery-powered, so you’ll need to dismantle your switches every five-plus years to keep the module running. Still, this may be more elegant than replacing your switches outright, and easier than reminding others to leave things alone.