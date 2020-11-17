Latest in Gear

Image credit: Devindra Hardawar

Photoshop for Apple’s M1 Macs is available in beta

Just don't expect all your favorite features to work.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
2h ago
Apple MacBook Air M1
Devindra Hardawar

The reviews are in and they’re almost unanimous: Apple’s new M1 chip is blazing fast, but it’s going to take a while before the apps people depend on to do their work are optimized to take advantage of the new architecture. Case and point: Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite, which you can currently only use through Apple’s Rosetta 2 emulator, leading to a less than ideal experience. But the good news is that Adobe has released the first beta release of Photoshop for Apple Silicon.

And when Adobe says beta, it means beta. You won’t find some of the software’s most useful features, including content aware fill and photomerge, in this first release. Moreover, Adobe warns other features, such as subject select, may be buggy or slow to work. Oh, you also won’t be able to open all file formats.

“This is not a fully functioning version of Photoshop; it contains several limitations compared to the more widely available version of Photoshop for Macintosh,” the company says. “Over time, more features will be made available.”

If you’re the adventurous sort, you can download the beta starting today and help Adobe by sending it feedback. Keep in mind the company is not officially supporting this release, so you won’t be able to get support if something goes wrong. Still, this is an important first step for both Adobe and Apple on the way to making ARM Macs useful to creatives.

In this article: Apple, apple silicon, photoshop, adobe, Adobe Creative Cloud, M1, Apple M1, personal computing, beta, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
