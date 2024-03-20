Pick up an Echo Dot for only $35 during the Amazon Big Spring Sale

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is here, and though not exclusive to its products, some of its devices are touting great discounts. Take Amazon's Echo Dot, which is 30 percent off, dropping to $35 from $50. The fifth-generation device is one of our picks for the best smart speakers of 2024, and the more affordable price makes it all the more tempting.

The fifth-gen Echo Dot came out in 2022 but is still Amazon's latest edition in the series. It has similar capabilities to other smart speakers but at a fraction of the cost. It's a small but mighty device, with excellent sound and clarity for the price point. It utilizes Alexa for most actions but has physical buttons for adjusting the volume and muting the mic.

Amazon's Echo Dot with a clock is also on sale, with a 17 percent discount dropping its price to $50 from $60. If you're looking for a slightly more advanced option, then check out Amazon's fourth-generation Echo. The device is down to $65 from its usual $100. It offers additional features like Dolby audio and a built-in camera shutter.

