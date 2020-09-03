Pinterest users won't see ads when they search for election-related content

Ahead of November 3rd, Pinterest is implementing new policies to limit the amount and spread of misleading information related to the upcoming US presidential election. To start, when you search for topics like how to vote in two months times, you'll see a banner at the top of the results page that leads to Vote.org, a non-partisan resource where you can find definitive answers to those types of questions. You'll also find additional voting resources in the recently launched Today tab, which you can quickly get to through the app's top navigation bar on iOS and Android.
As November 3rd gets even closer, the company plans to limit recommendations for election-related content, including memes, in Pinterest's home feed, notifications and elsewhere throughout the app. The company also promises to turn off search autocomplete for specific political terms.