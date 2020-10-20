Pit Boss adds WiFi to its latest Pro Series pellet grills

The heavy-duty steel grills give you either 850 or 1150 square inches of cooking surface — hence the model numbers. Inside, porcelain-coated cast iron and steel grates hold your food and you can monitor internal temperatures with either two (850) or four (1150) probes at once. However, each model only ships with half as many probes as it has slots, so to employ them all, you’ll need to buy extra (a 2-pack is $30). Both sizes have a shallow folding shelf on the front, and another stationary one on the right side (with tool hooks) opposite the controller and pellet hopper. There’s also a larger shelf underneath the grills. In terms of capacity, Pit Boss says the 1150 can hold up to 32 pounds of pellets and the 850 stores up to 20 pounds when full. The hopper also has a small viewing window, so you can see where your level stands at a glance.

The Platinum Series also offers WiFi connectivity from Pit Boss, but both models in that line are massive. The all-pellet Lockhart has a whopping 2,137 square inches of cooking space, including a cabinet smoking chamber up top. The KC Combo puts a pellet grill right beside a propane option on the same stand. Depending on your cooking habits, one of those might work for you, but for a more “traditional” pellet cooker, the Pro Series is probably what you’ll want. And the best part about the 850 and 1150 is they’re the same price as their predecessors at $499 and $599 respectively. Pit Boss added WiFi and threw in some updates to the design details without raising the price. Not too shabby.

There’s no word just yet on when you can buy one of these new grills, but Pit Boss’ parent company Dansons says the latest Pro Series models will be sold exclusively at Lowe’s home improvement stores across the US. Lowe’s already carries a range of Pit Boss products, so this agreement isn’t too surprising.