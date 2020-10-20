Pit Boss adds WiFi to its latest Pro Series pellet grills

When it comes to pellet grills, Pit Boss has a range of options that can compete with bulk of the competition, but at a more affordable price. The company has been giving backyard cooks the ability to smoke, grill, sear and more for a while now, but much of its lineup was missing a modern standard feature: WiFi. With its new Pro Series 850 and 1150 pellet grills, Pit Boss is offering wireless connectivity for the first time on these models. That allows you to adjust grill temperature, monitor food doneness and more from your phone. And as the weather starts to cool down, being able to that without leaving the comforts of your sofa will become increasingly handy.
Pit Boss already sells Pro Series 820 and 1100, but those slightly smaller grills don’t have the connectivity that’s become a standard in recent years. Traeger, Weber and others have been offering WiFi as a sous chef for a while now. For the Pro Series 850 and 1150, Pit Boss swapped out the controller for a digital PID unit that’s equipped with both WiFi and Bluetooth. Plus, it looks a lot more modern that what was on the previous models. With that component, you can cook at temperatures between 150 and 500 degrees Fahrenheit. When it’s time to sear, Pit Boss gives you the ability to slide a plate out of the way for direct flame searing. The company says temps can hit 1000 degrees when you opt for this method.