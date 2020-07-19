The glass back is peeling off some Pixel 4 XL phones

The Pixel 4 still has some technical issues several months into its lifespan. Android Police has found that Pixel 4 XL users on Google’s forums and Reddit are complaining about their phones’ glass backs peeling off. This appears to stem from the battery swelling —not an unheard of issue, but rarely with this kind of frequency. There are also claims this might be inherent to the design.

One Reddit user claiming to manage a uBreakiFix store said the Pixel 4 XL had a widely known problem with faulty connectors that lead to battery swelling. Staff are are supposedly told to avoid acknowledging it as a known issue despite relatively common incidents.