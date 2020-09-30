Latest in Gear

The Pixel 5 vs. the competition: Ultrawide cameras all around

5G and its lower price are certainly a draw.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
28m ago
Pixel 5
It’s time for the fall phone launch season to begin and, unlike previous years, the first flagship out of the gate is the Pixel 5. At $599, it certainly undercuts its major competition on price. But how much power does Google’s new handset actually offer? The standout features include 5G and an ultrawide camera but, for a deeper look, we’ve laid everything out in the handy table below. Check out how the new Pixel compares to this year’s Galaxy S20 and the current iPhone 11 Pro — we’ll have to wait to see how Google’s new handset compares to this year’s Apple flagship when it’s actually announced.

Pixel 5

Galaxy S20

iPhone 11 Pro

Pricing

$699

Starts at $999

$999 / $1149 / $1349

Dimensions

144.7 x 70.4 x 8 mm (5.7 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches)

151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm (5.97 x 2.72 x 0.31 inches)

144 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm (5.67 x 2.81 x 0.32 inches)

Weight

151g (5.33 ounces)

163g (5.75 ounces)

188g (6.63 ounces)

Screen size

6 inches (152.4 mm)

6.2 inches (157.58 mm)

5.8 inches (147.32 mm)

Screen resolution

2,340 x 1,080 (432 ppi)

3,040 x 1,440 (563 ppi)

2,436 x 1,125 (458 ppi)

Screen type

FHD+ Flexible OLED

Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Super Retina XDR OLED

Battery

4,080 mAh

4,000 mAh

Up to 18 hours of video playback

Internal storage

128 GB

128 GB

64 / 256 / 512 GB

External storage

None

micro SD

None

Rear camera(s)

Two cameras:
Ultrawide, 16MP, f/2.2
Dual-pixel, 12.2MP, f/1.7

Three cameras:
Ultrawide, 12MP, f/2.2
Wide, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 64MP, f/2.0

Three cameras:
Ultrawide, 12MP, f/2.4
Wide, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.0

Front camera(s)

8MP, f/2.0

10MP, f/2.2

12MP, f/2.2

Video capture

4K at 60 fps

8K

4K at 60 fps

SoC

Qualcomm 765G

Samsung Exynos 9825

Apple A13 Bionic

CPU

2.4 GHz octa-core

2.7 GHz octa-core

2.65 GHz hexa-core

GPU

Adreno 620

ARM Mali-G76 MP12

unnamed quad-core

RAM

8 GB

12 GB

4 GB

WiFi

Dual band, 802.11ac

Dual band, 802.11ac/ax

Dual band, 802.11ac/ax

Bluetooth

v5.0

v5.0

v5.0

NFC

Yes

Yes

Yes

Operating system

Android 11

Android 10

iOS 13

Other features

IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging

IP68 certified, USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging

IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging

