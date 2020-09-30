The Pixel 5 vs. the competition: Ultrawide cameras all around

It’s time for the fall phone launch season to begin and, unlike previous years, the first flagship out of the gate is the Pixel 5. At $599, it certainly undercuts its major competition on price. But how much power does Google’s new handset actually offer? The standout features include 5G and an ultrawide camera but, for a deeper look, we’ve laid everything out in the handy table below. Check out how the new Pixel compares to this year’s Galaxy S20 and the current iPhone 11 Pro — we’ll have to wait to see how Google’s new handset compares to this year’s Apple flagship when it’s actually announced.
|
|
Pricing
|
Starts at $999
|
$999 / $1149 / $1349
|
Dimensions
|
144.7 x 70.4 x 8 mm (5.7 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches)
|
151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm (5.97 x 2.72 x 0.31 inches)
|
144 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm (5.67 x 2.81 x 0.32 inches)
|
Weight
|
151g (5.33 ounces)
|
163g (5.75 ounces)
|
188g (6.63 ounces)
|
Screen size
|
6 inches (152.4 mm)
|
6.2 inches (157.58 mm)
|
5.8 inches (147.32 mm)
|
Screen resolution
|
2,340 x 1,080 (432 ppi)
|
3,040 x 1,440 (563 ppi)
|
2,436 x 1,125 (458 ppi)
|
Screen type
|
FHD+ Flexible OLED
|
Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
|
Super Retina XDR OLED
|
Battery
|
4,080 mAh
|
4,000 mAh
|
Up to 18 hours of video playback
|
Internal storage
|
128 GB
|
128 GB
|
64 / 256 / 512 GB
|
External storage
|
None
|
micro SD
|
None
|
Rear camera(s)
|
Two cameras:
|
Three cameras:
|
Three cameras:
|
Front camera(s)
|
8MP, f/2.0
|
10MP, f/2.2
|
12MP, f/2.2
|
Video capture
|
4K at 60 fps
|
8K
|
4K at 60 fps
|
SoC
|
Qualcomm 765G
|
Samsung Exynos 9825
|
Apple A13 Bionic
|
CPU
|
2.4 GHz octa-core
|
2.7 GHz octa-core
|
2.65 GHz hexa-core
|
GPU
|
Adreno 620
|
ARM Mali-G76 MP12
|
unnamed quad-core
|
RAM
|
8 GB
|
12 GB
|
4 GB
|
WiFi
|
Dual band, 802.11ac
|
Dual band, 802.11ac/ax
|
Dual band, 802.11ac/ax
|
Bluetooth
|
v5.0
|
v5.0
|
v5.0
|
NFC
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Operating system
|
Android 11
|
Android 10
|
iOS 13
|
Other features
|
IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging
|
IP68 certified, USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging
|
IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging