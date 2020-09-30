The Pixel 5 vs. the competition: Ultrawide cameras all around

It’s time for the fall phone launch season to begin and, unlike previous years, the first flagship out of the gate is the Pixel 5. At $599, it certainly undercuts its major competition on price. But how much power does Google’s new handset actually offer? The standout features include 5G and an ultrawide camera but, for a deeper look, we’ve laid everything out in the handy table below. Check out how the new Pixel compares to this year’s Galaxy S20 and the current iPhone 11 Pro — we’ll have to wait to see how Google’s new handset compares to this year’s Apple flagship when it’s actually announced.

Pixel 5 Galaxy S20 iPhone 11 Pro Pricing $699 Starts at $999 $999 / $1149 / $1349 Dimensions 144.7 x 70.4 x 8 mm (5.7 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches) 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm (5.97 x 2.72 x 0.31 inches) 144 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm (5.67 x 2.81 x 0.32 inches) Weight 151g (5.33 ounces) 163g (5.75 ounces) 188g (6.63 ounces) Screen size 6 inches (152.4 mm) 6.2 inches (157.58 mm) 5.8 inches (147.32 mm) Screen resolution 2,340 x 1,080 (432 ppi) 3,040 x 1,440 (563 ppi) 2,436 x 1,125 (458 ppi) Screen type FHD+ Flexible OLED Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Super Retina XDR OLED Battery 4,080 mAh 4,000 mAh Up to 18 hours of video playback Internal storage 128 GB 128 GB 64 / 256 / 512 GB External storage None micro SD None Rear camera(s) Two cameras:

Ultrawide, 16MP, f/2.2

Dual-pixel, 12.2MP, f/1.7 Three cameras:

Ultrawide, 12MP, f/2.2

Wide, 12MP, f/1.8

Telephoto, 64MP, f/2.0 Three cameras:

Ultrawide, 12MP, f/2.4

Wide, 12MP, f/1.8

Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.0 Front camera(s) 8MP, f/2.0 10MP, f/2.2 12MP, f/2.2 Video capture 4K at 60 fps 8K 4K at 60 fps SoC Qualcomm 765G Samsung Exynos 9825 Apple A13 Bionic CPU 2.4 GHz octa-core 2.7 GHz octa-core 2.65 GHz hexa-core GPU Adreno 620 ARM Mali-G76 MP12 unnamed quad-core RAM 8 GB 12 GB 4 GB WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac/ax Dual band, 802.11ac/ax Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0 v5.0 NFC Yes Yes Yes Operating system Android 11 Android 10 iOS 13 Other features IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging IP68 certified, USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging