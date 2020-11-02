Google Pixel Slate owners are reporting serious memory failures

Google’s Pixel Slate may be on the cusp of a reliability crisis that’ll dwarf the beleaguered slate’s previous hiccups. A report at AndroidPolice says that a handful of users are seeing their file systems shudder into read-only mode, which they say is likely a flash memory failure. If true, then it may mean that Google can’t simply push a software update to remedy the problem, which renders the device less than useful.

Posts on Google’s support forum indicate that there will be a period of minor errors, like icons fading to gray and crashing apps. These will then degenerate into a more severe problem, where any action that writes to disk fails, preventing you from launching apps or downloading files. The report says that rebooting, resetting, factory resets and power cycling may fix the issue in the very short term, but not forever.