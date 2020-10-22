Custom PS5 covers are already a thing

Like the proverbial Model T, the PlayStation 5 will launch in any color you like, as long as it’s white. If that doesn’t match your decor or taste, a company called PlateStation has unveiled a series of third-party colored plates to make your console look a little different.

You can tint your PS5 in chromatic silver, cherry red, black, blue or jungle camo. To install them, you presumably pop off the PS5’s existing white plates, as shown in this PS5 teardown video — much as you’d do to upgrade storage — and pop on the replacement plates. Note that the product is not associated in any way with the Sony or PlayStation brands.