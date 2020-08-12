Here are some of the games in development for Panic's Playdate handheld

Matt (@gingerbeardman) discovered something that a crank controller is REALLY good for… drifting! pic.twitter.com/ShZDOwk3Xz — Playdate (@playdate) August 12, 2020

Playdate stressed in the Twitter thread that “not all of these projects will ship.” It also promised to share an update “in the next few months” that will explain its production timeline, how to pre-order, and the 12 ‘Season One’ games that will come bundled with the device. The PlayDate might not have the power to compete with the Switch and other modern mobile hardware, but that’s also what we love about it. As Greg Maletic, Panic’s director of special projects told Engadget last year, the PlayDate is supposed to be a spiritual successor to Nintendo’s Game & Watch devices. Technologically limited, but in a way that forces developers to get creative.

If everything goes to plan, the Playdate should ship before Analogue’s Pocket handheld. That system — a modernized Game Boy that plays a variety of original game cartridges, including those made for Game Gear — was supposed to come out this year but pushed back to May 2021.