Latest in Gear

Image credit: Sony

The first PlayStation 5 accessories include a camera and a '3D' headset

You'll also get a remote and charging station.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
30m ago
Comments
6 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Sony PlayStation 5 and accessories
Sony

Sponsored Links

Sony’s PlayStation 5 won’t launch by its lonesome — there will also be a host of official (not to mention matching) accessories to go with it. To start, you can expect an HD Camera that, like its PS4 predecessor, will include dual cameras (1080p). It’s pitched as a way to show your face while you livestream games, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it’s used for VR and similar motion-based activities.

You can also expect a Pulse 3D wireless headset that delivers 3D audio and noise-cancelling microphones. A Media Remote is on tap for those who’ll treat their PS5 more like a media hub, and a DualSense Charging Station can top up two controllers without having to plug in a cable.

As with the PS5 itself, Sony is being shy with pricing and availability. We wouldn’t be surprised if at least some of these are ready on launch this holiday, however, and first-party accessories seldom come cheap.

Sony PS5 HD Camera
Sony
Sony PS5 Pulse 3D headset
Sony
Sony PS5 Media Remote
Sony
DualSense Charging Station for PS5
Sony
In this article: Sony, PS5, PlayStation 5, games, video games, HD Camera, Pulse 3D, Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, headset, remote, Remote control, DualSense Charging Station, dualsense, Charging station, accessories, audio, headphones, news, gear, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
6 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
This is the PlayStation 5

This is the PlayStation 5

View
'GTA V' is coming to PlayStation 5 in 2021

'GTA V' is coming to PlayStation 5 in 2021

View
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition loses the disc drive

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition loses the disc drive

View
'NBA 2K21' PS5 preview shows us next-gen sweat

'NBA 2K21' PS5 preview shows us next-gen sweat

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr