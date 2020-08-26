Sony might send you an invite to pre-order the PS5

When the next-gen consoles go on sale later this year it will probably be tough to get one at launch, but Sony is planning to invite some dedicated gamers to be first in line for its PlayStation 5. To get on the list for one of the pre-order invites, go to the PlayStation website and submit your PSN username on the form.

If you’re one of the ones selected, “based on previous interests and PlayStation activities” then you’ll get an email invite allowing you to order one console, as well as a few accessories if you choose. According to Sony’s FAQ, pre-order reservations are limited to one console (regular or All-Digital Edition) per PSN ID. You’ll also want to move fast if the invite hits your inbox, as quantities will be limited and even an invite doesn’t guarantee you’ll get one.