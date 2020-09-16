Try 'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War' multiplayer on PS4 this weekend

As part of its PlayStation 5 showcase on Wednesday, Sony featured a new campaign trailer from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, talking up its support for ray tracing, 120Hz refresh rate and HDR on the new console. However, before it comes to the PS5, the developers announced a PS4-exclusive multiplayer Alpha test happening this weekend, “complete with multiple modes, maps, and a preview of the Create-a-Class and Scorestreak systems.” If you can’t wait a couple of days, then just read through Jessica Conditt’s experiences in Cold War’s neon-tinged multiplayer setup that posted last week.

According to developer Treyarch Studios players can expect more details tomorrow, which is also when the test program will be available for preloading to help players maximize gaming time instead of downloading and installing. You can start your preloads on September 17th at 11AM ET, before the test is available between Friday afternoon (9/18 1PM ET) and Sunday afternoon (9/20 1PM ET).