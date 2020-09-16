Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Activision

Try 'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War' multiplayer on PS4 this weekend

And check out a new campaign trailer for the PS5 version of 'Black Ops Cold War.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
37m ago
Comments
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Activision

As part of its PlayStation 5 showcase on Wednesday, Sony featured a new campaign trailer from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, talking up its support for ray tracing, 120Hz refresh rate and HDR on the new console. However, before it comes to the PS5, the developers announced a PS4-exclusive multiplayer Alpha test happening this weekend, “complete with multiple modes, maps, and a preview of the Create-a-Class and Scorestreak systems.” If you can’t wait a couple of days, then just read through Jessica Conditt’s experiences in Cold War’s neon-tinged multiplayer setup that posted last week.

According to developer Treyarch Studios players can expect more details tomorrow, which is also when the test program will be available for preloading to help players maximize gaming time instead of downloading and installing. You can start your preloads on September 17th at 11AM ET, before the test is available between Friday afternoon (9/18 1PM ET) and Sunday afternoon (9/20 1PM ET).

In this article: PS5, alpha test, multiplayer, Call of Duty, PS4, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, PlayStation 5, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

PlayStation 5 pre-orders start on Amazon, Walmart

PlayStation 5 pre-orders start on Amazon, Walmart

View
The PlayStation 5 vs. the Xbox Series X and Series S

The PlayStation 5 vs. the Xbox Series X and Series S

View
The PS5 arrives November 12th and it starts at $400

The PS5 arrives November 12th and it starts at $400

View
GoPro Hero 9 Black review: More power, more affordable

GoPro Hero 9 Black review: More power, more affordable

View
Amazon-owned Ring is preparing its first smart light bulb

Amazon-owned Ring is preparing its first smart light bulb

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr