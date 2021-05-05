Sony to integrate Discord chat into PlayStation

PlayStation users could soon have another way of communicating with each other. Sony recently announced that it was partnering with Discord and that it will be integrating the service into the PlayStation Network early next year.

"Our goal is to bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year, allowing friends, groups, and communities to hang out, have fun, and communicate more easily while playing games together," said CEO and President Jim Ryan.

We're not sure yet how this integration will look like. Presumably this means that there'll be some kind of Discord chat interface that'll let you interact with your friends on PSN either through voice or text, though it's unclear if there'll be a fully-baked app or a more limited implementation.

On top of that, Sony Interactive Entertainment made a minority investment to Discord as part of its Series H round. The service, which was popularized by gamers, has over 140 million users. It was almost acquired by Microsoft earlier this year for at least $10 billion, but talks appeared to have died down for now.