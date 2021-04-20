Discord reportedly won't sell itself to Microsoft (or anyone else)

The chat service was said to be in talks with Microsoft for a deal worth at least $10 billion.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|04.20.21
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
April 20th, 2021
In this article: news, gear, discord, acqusiiton, microsoft, ipo, business, deal
Headphones are seen in front of displayed Discord app logo in this illustration taken March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Dado Ruvic / reuters

It seems Discord is no longer interested in selling itself to another company. Discord was said to be in exclusive talks with Microsoft over a deal worth at least $10 billion, but those have ended, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The chat service was reportedly in discussions with other companies, but it appears to have ended all acquisition talks, at least for now. WSJ reports that Discord will remain independent for the time being as it's seemingly doing well. Although the company might re-open talks with potential suitors, it's rumored to once again be considering an initial public offering.

Like other services centered around communication, Discord's popularity surged amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Many new users turned to the app to stay in touch with friends and family over text chats and voice and video calls.

Discord had around 140 million monthly users as of March, according to the WSJ. The company is said to have generated revenue of $130 million last year, a significant increase from the nearly $45 million it pulled in during 2019. However, Discord is not yet profitable.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Popular on Engadget