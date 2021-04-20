Discord reportedly won't sell itself to Microsoft (or anyone else)

It seems Discord is no longer interested in selling itself to another company. Discord was said to be in exclusive talks with Microsoft over a deal worth at least $10 billion, but those have ended, according to the Wall Street Journal .

The chat service was reportedly in discussions with other companies, but it appears to have ended all acquisition talks, at least for now. WSJ reports that Discord will remain independent for the time being as it's seemingly doing well. Although the company might re-open talks with potential suitors, it's rumored to once again be considering an initial public offering.

Like other services centered around communication, Discord's popularity surged amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Many new users turned to the app to stay in touch with friends and family over text chats and voice and video calls.