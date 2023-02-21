PlayStation lines up a State of Play for February 23rd

Sony has revealed when its first showcase of 2023 will take place. You'll be able to watch the stream at 4PM ET on February 23rd on PlayStation's and channels.
Don't expect too much in the way of news on big first-party games for PlayStation 5, such as . Sony says the State of Play will include fresh looks at "some anticipated" third-party games, as well as a "first glimpse" at five titles on the way to PlayStation VR2 later this year — hopefully including Half-Life: Alyx. As a reminder, the arrives this week.
Sony will round out the showcase with a deep dive into Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. You'll get to check out more than 15 minutes of gameplay and other details about the Batman: Arkham Knight followup, which can be played either solo or with up to three other people and is scheduled to .
State of Play is back! Tune in Thursday at 1pm PT for:— PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 21, 2023
☑️ Five new PS VR2 titles from partners
☑️ Hot indie and third-party reveals
☑️ An extended look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguehttps://t.co/kMPyPpMhSk pic.twitter.com/mu8RX0ZJFk