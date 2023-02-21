The stream will include an extended look at 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.'

PlayStation lines up a State of Play for February 23rd The stream will include an extended look at 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.'

Sony has revealed when its first State of Play showcase of 2023 will take place. You'll be able to watch the stream at 4PM ET on February 23rd on PlayStation's Twitch and YouTube channels.

Don't expect too much in the way of news on big first-party games for PlayStation 5, such as Marvel's Spider-Man 2 . Sony says the State of Play will include fresh looks at "some anticipated" third-party games, as well as a "first glimpse" at five titles on the way to PlayStation VR2 later this year — hopefully including Half-Life: Alyx. As a reminder, the impressive but pricey VR headset arrives this week.

Sony will round out the showcase with a deep dive into Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. You'll get to check out more than 15 minutes of gameplay and other details about the Batman: Arkham Knight followup, which can be played either solo or with up to three other people and is scheduled to land on May 26th .

Turn on browser notifications to receive breaking news alerts from Engadget You can disable notifications at any time in your settings menu. Not now Turned on Turn on