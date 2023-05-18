PlayStation Plus bug warns that games will expire in 15 minutes Engadget staff replicated the issue, which was also reported on Reddit and other online forums.

Sony may be having some problems with PlayStation Plus games today. Commenters in forum posts on Reddit, ResetEra and NeoGAF report various users being alerted to an alert, reading, “The game will expire in 15 minutes,” and then booting them to the PlayStation home screen. Engadget’s Kris Holt also ran into the issue Wednesday evening while playing Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Users experiencing the glitch say it appears to happen with any game in the PS Plus catalog. Fortunately, you can apparently return to the game from the home screen and quickly continue playing. However, the cycle seems to repeat in regular 15-minute (and possibly other) increments.

It isn’t yet clear how widespread the issue is. (Some users in the Reddit post claim they’re playing PS Plus games without problems.) Additionally, the bug doesn’t have any known fixes. PlayStation hasn’t yet acknowledged the issue publicly; Engadget has reached out to ask for a comment, and we will update this article if or when we hear back.