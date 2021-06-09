July's PlayStation Plus games include 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4'

'A Plague Tale: Innocence' is the month's PS5-only addition.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|06.30.21
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
June 30th, 2021
In this article: call of duty black ops 4, news, gaming, playstation plus, ps4, ps5, ps plus, playstation, playstation 4, a plague tale innocence, sony, playstation 5, wwe 2k battlegrounds
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Treyarch/Activision

Sony has revealed the next batch of games PlayStation Plus members can claim starting on July 6th. The highlight for many will be Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, the 2018 entry in the blockbuster series. It includes three multiplayer modes: the standard multiplayer affairs that Call of Duty fans have enjoyed for nearly two decades, Zombies and the Blackout battle royale experience.

PlayStation 5 owners can get their hands on A Plague Tale: Innocence at no extra cost if they're PS Plus subscribers. The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the survival horror game arrive on July 6th, as does the Nintendo Switch port. The other addition to the PS Plus library in July is WWE 2K Battlegrounds, an arcade-style take on WWE's brand of pro wrestling.

You'll have until August 2nd to claim these three games, as well as Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, which stays in the lineup for a second month. There are still a few more days to grab the other games currently on offer, Star Wars: Squadrons and Operation: Tango (PS5-only). July 5th is the deadline for snagging those.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget