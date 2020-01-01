Latest in Gaming

Image credit: sydmsix via Getty Images

PlayStation Store will stop selling PS3, PS Vita games on mobile and the web

Sony is also killing wishlists.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
14m ago
Comments
17 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA - March 23rd, 2011: A 120GB slim version of Sony\'s Playstation 3 sits isolated on white with one of the system\'s wireless controllers placed up against the console.
sydmsix via Getty Images

You won’t be able to purchase PS3, PS Vita and PSP games on the PlayStation Store in a few days’ time if you access it on mobile or the web. A few days ago, Eurogamer reported that Sony sent an email to development partners, notifying them of the change as part of the PS Store refresh ahead of PS5’s launch in November. Now, the company has confirmed the news in an email sent out to users.

The new PS Store interface for the web will roll out from October 21st through the 26th and on October 28th for mobile. Once you get it, you’ll no longer be able to purchase PS3, PS Vita and PSP games and add-ons on a computer or a phone. Thankfully, that doesn’t mean Sony’s removing digital games for those systems completely — you can still fire up the store on your old console and purchase from there. You also won’t be able to purchase apps, themes and avatars on mobile and the web anymore, even for the PS4.

In addition, Sony is killing the PS Store’s Wishlist feature. You can no longer “heart” a title to add them to a list that you can monitor for prices, and the games you previously saved will be removed. Sony assures in its email, though, that you won’t be losing access to any games and digital content you’ve purchased in the past.

In this article: PS3, PlayStation Store, PS Vita, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
17 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Sony’s Spatial Reality Display lets you gawk at 3D objects without glasses

Sony’s Spatial Reality Display lets you gawk at 3D objects without glasses

View
iPhone 12 comes with free EarPods in France thanks to radiation laws

iPhone 12 comes with free EarPods in France thanks to radiation laws

View
Sony finally shows the PS5 interface

Sony finally shows the PS5 interface

View
Google Search will help you identify that song stuck in your head

Google Search will help you identify that song stuck in your head

View
Twitter updates its 'Hacked Materials' policy after NY Post controversy

Twitter updates its 'Hacked Materials' policy after NY Post controversy

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr