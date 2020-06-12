Engadget Podcast
    Engadget Podcast: Diving into the Android 11 beta with Florence Ion

    What did we learn from the preview software?
    Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
    29m ago
    It’s all about Android this week as we dive deep into Google’s just-released beta for the upcoming version of its mobile OS. Devindra and Cherlynn are joined by seasoned Android and smart home reporter Florence Ion to discuss their feelings about the preview. What are Bubbles? Is getting more controls and drawers better for organization or is it more clutter? Then, our hosts go over what they’ve been working on, explaining why they are excited for developments in the processor world. As usual, we’ve also got quite a few entertainment recommendations to share.

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to let us know on our form or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Timestamps

    • What’s new with the Android 11 beta? – 1:59

    • What's iOS doing this year? – 28:52

    • What we’re working on – 33:08

    • Pop culture picks – 43:48

    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low

    Guest: Florence Ion

    Producer: Ben Ellman

    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

