Engadget Podcast
Image credit: Engadget

Latest in Gear

    Image credit: Engadget

    Podcast: Google Pixel 5, Surface Laptop Go and our iOS 14 review

    October is here, which means hardware season is in full gear!
    Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
    1h ago
    Comments
    30 Shares
    Share
    Tweet
    Share

    Sponsored Links

    Google’s finally shown off the Pixel 5, and people are not too impressed. At its Launch Night In event this week, the company revealed details on its latest phones as well as the new Chromecast and Nest Audio speaker. Not to be outdone, Microsoft dropped some new Surface news the next morning, launching the Surface Laptop Go and updated Surface Pro X. Cherlynn and UK bureau chief Mat Smith break down all the news on this week’s podcast, before going over some takeaways from our iOS 14 review.

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Subscribe!

    Topics

    • Google unveils its Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a5G – 1:39

    • New Chromecast – 18:24

    • Nest Audio – 25:22

    • Laptop Go and Surface Pro X from Microsoft – 34:00

    • Mat Smith’s iOS 14 review – 43:03

    • Working On – 59:19

    • Picks – 1:01:47

    Links

    Credits
    Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Mat Smith
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

    In this article: podcast, the engadget podcast, engadget podcast, engadgetpodcast, theengadgetpodcast, news, gear
    All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
    Comment
    Comments
    Share
    30 Shares
    Share
    Tweet
    Share

    Popular on Engadget

    Best Buy slashes 50 percent off TCL's 75-inch 8-series Roku TV

    Best Buy slashes 50 percent off TCL's 75-inch 8-series Roku TV

    View
    We now know a lot more about 'Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit'

    We now know a lot more about 'Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit'

    View
    NVIDIA delays RTX 3070 launch to prevent another ordering mess

    NVIDIA delays RTX 3070 launch to prevent another ordering mess

    View
    Nintendo agrees to $2 million settlement in Switch hacking lawsuit

    Nintendo agrees to $2 million settlement in Switch hacking lawsuit

    View
    HP's new 14-inch Spectre x360 flexible laptop is Evo-certified

    HP's new 14-inch Spectre x360 flexible laptop is Evo-certified

    View

    From around the web

    Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr