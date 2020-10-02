Podcast: Google Pixel 5, Surface Laptop Go and our iOS 14 review

Google’s finally shown off the Pixel 5, and people are not too impressed. At its Launch Night In event this week, the company revealed details on its latest phones as well as the new Chromecast and Nest Audio speaker. Not to be outdone, Microsoft dropped some new Surface news the next morning, launching the Surface Laptop Go and updated Surface Pro X. Cherlynn and UK bureau chief Mat Smith break down all the news on this week’s podcast, before going over some takeaways from our iOS 14 review.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!