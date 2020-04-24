Engadget Podcast
    Podcast: What the heck is a 'Planetary Computer?' Microsoft explains.

    An interview with Microsoft's Chief Environmental Officer, Lucas Joppa.
    Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
    37m ago
    What if we could track everything happening on Earth in real time? And — even better — what if all of that data was readily accessible? This week, Devindra chats with Lucas Joppa, Microsoft’s Chief Environmental Officer, about the company’s “Planetary Computer” concept, which aims to accomplish just that. Cherlynn also helps break down how other companies like Amazon, Google and Facebook are approaching their own environmental initiatives. While it’s nice to see many tech firms cleaning up their businesses, do they have a moral responsibility to go further?

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low

    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

    Engadget Podcast, Podcast, Planetary Computer, Microsoft, Lucas Joppa, environmentalism
