Podcast: What the heck is a 'Planetary Computer?' Microsoft explains.

What if we could track everything happening on Earth in real time? And — even better — what if all of that data was readily accessible? This week, Devindra chats with Lucas Joppa, Microsoft’s Chief Environmental Officer, about the company’s “Planetary Computer” concept, which aims to accomplish just that. Cherlynn also helps break down how other companies like Amazon, Google and Facebook are approaching their own environmental initiatives. While it’s nice to see many tech firms cleaning up their businesses, do they have a moral responsibility to go further?

